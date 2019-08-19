Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews in Terre Haute started working on different road projects on Monday.

One takes place on Fruitridge Avenue, closing the road from College Avene to Hulman Street.

Workers will replace pipes and remove trees.

They hope to have Fruitridge reopened by Tuesday.

The second one happens on Margaret Avenue.

City leaders told News 10 the road will be closed from 1st Street to Prairieton Road so they could do sanitary work.

This project is expected to be completed by August 23.