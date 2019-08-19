TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews in Terre Haute started working on different road projects on Monday.
One takes place on Fruitridge Avenue, closing the road from College Avene to Hulman Street.
Workers will replace pipes and remove trees.
They hope to have Fruitridge reopened by Tuesday.
The second one happens on Margaret Avenue.
City leaders told News 10 the road will be closed from 1st Street to Prairieton Road so they could do sanitary work.
This project is expected to be completed by August 23.
Related Content
- Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Eastbound lane of busy Terre Haute road closed for construction
- Construction project leaves parts of 13th and 14th Streets closed in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute street closed for emergency repairs
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed until Thursday
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed through June
- Construction continues in Terre Haute
- The westbound lane of Poplar Street in Terre Haute has closed for construction
- One of two Terre Haute bridges closed ahead of construction project
Scroll for more content...