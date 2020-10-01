Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A few weeks ago, Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta introduced you to six-year-old Tyjohn and nine-year-old Tyree.

They have been in search of a mentor through Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.

They were just two of 40 different kids waiting for a Big through the program.

We have good news to report! Michele and Jay Funkhouser have been matched with the brothers. They were a Big couple 20 years ago.

They said they recently felt a calling to get involved again.

"We have always been very active in giving back to the community over the years and various organizations. So it was just kind of natural for us. We've been very blessed and we want to pay it forward," the pair said.

The Funkhousers told us they are looking forward to spending time with Tyjohn and Tyree. They have a lot of outdoor activities planned and they think the high energy the kids have will keep them young.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor in a child's life, click here or call CASY at 812-232-3952.