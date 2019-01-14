MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A search warrant in Martin County lands two people behind bars on drug charges.
It happened on Saturday afternoon at a home in Shoals.
Police say James Hert and Angelique Gerkin were initially arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and neglect of a dependent.
Police said during book-in at the Martin County jail, staff found a plastic bag in Hert's pocket.
The residue in the bag allegedly tested positive for meth.
That is when police requested a search warrant for their Shoals home.
While searching the house, police say they found large amounts of meth and marijuana.
Officials added dealing charges to both Hert and Gerkin's other charges.
Both are currently in the Martin County Security Center.
Related Content
- Two behind bars in Martin County on drug and neglect of a dependent charges
- Worthington woman charged with neglect of a dependant
- Martin County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on drug charges
- Terre Haute man enters guilty plea for five counts of neglect of a dependent
- Three behind bars on drugs charges after joint investigation
- One arrested after pursuit in Martin County
- Power restored in Daviess and Martin counties
- Martin County hostage situation ends without incident
- Martin County man killed in crash
- Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges