Two behind bars in Martin County on drug and neglect of a dependent charges

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A search warrant in Martin County lands two people behind bars on drug charges.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at a home in Shoals.

Police say James Hert and Angelique Gerkin were initially arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and neglect of a dependent.

Police said during book-in at the Martin County jail, staff found a plastic bag in Hert's pocket.

The residue in the bag allegedly tested positive for meth.

That is when police requested a search warrant for their Shoals home.

While searching the house, police say they found large amounts of meth and marijuana.

Officials added dealing charges to both Hert and Gerkin's other charges.

Both are currently in the Martin County Security Center.