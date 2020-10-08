Two arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries in Vigo, Parke, and Vermillion Counties

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police announced two arrests connected to a recent string of burglaries in several Wabash Valley counties.

Around 2:00 Thursday morning, police in Parke County were called to County Road 750 West and County Road 610 South after reports of several shots being fired.

When police arrived, they said they found two vehicles and six people. One of those vehicles matched the description of the vehicle used in several business burglaries.

These were burglaries from Parke, Vermillion, Vigo, and two Illinois counties.

Over the course of the investigation, police say they learned that two of the six people were linked to the burglaries. Those two are 19-year-old Devon Elkins, from Terre Haute, and another minor from Terre Haute.

While searching the vehicles, police found guns that were stolen from a home in Vigo County.

Elkins and the juvenile were arrested on three counts of burglary. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says they expect charges in several other counties.