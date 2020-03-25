Two arrested in connection to Linton murder

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Linton have made two arrests in connection to a murder investigation.
On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Brandon Allen Christopher Lee Criss and a juvenile in connection to the murder of 46-year-old John Chapman, of Linton.
Police found Chapman dead at an abandoned home last week.
If you have any more information in this investigation, you are asked to call the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411 or Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) 847-5463.
