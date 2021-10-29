Two arrested in 7th and Washington police incident in Terre Haute tied to three food delivery driver armed robberies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a Friday morning police incident in Terre Haute started with two food delivery drivers getting robbed at gunpoint.

Overnight Thursday night, the Terre Haute Police Department received a report about a Jimmy John's delivery driver getting robbed of cash and food at gunpoint.

Around 8:00 Friday morning, police were called again. This time a Bob Evans delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

Our crews were there as police surrounded the home, telling the residents inside to come out. Ultimately, the pair, later identified as Elias Garrett and Payton Wilson, both of Terre Haute, came out peacefully.

During their investigation, police got a search warrant for 1331 South 7th Street.

While searching, police said they found items related to the Jimmy Johns and Bob Evans driver robberies. They also found items connected to a Pizza Hut delivery driver robbery back in September.

Both Garrett and Wilson each face three counts of armed robbery.