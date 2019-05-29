Two arrested for Parke County car break-ins

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County have arrested two people in connection to car break-ins.
Authorities say they responded to an address in Montezuma where someone reported to men breaking into vehicles.
Police arrested 18-year-old Andrew Haynes, charging him with theft.
They also took a juvenile into custody, but because of his age, his identity is not being released.
