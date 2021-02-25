Two arrested after stolen guns and drugs found during traffic stop

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Knox County overnight led to two arrests when troopers reported finding stolen guns, as well as drugs.

Indiana State Police stopped a SUV just after midnight on Thursday. Troopers searched the vehicle and found oxycodone, marijuana, and three handguns. Two of the handguns were reported stolen out of Evansville.

Police arrested Johan Jean, 20, and Jicah Ajao-Salami, 23, both of Chicago. They were arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

Jean faces charges of Theft of a Firearm, Carrying a Handgun without a License, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ajao-Salami faces charges of Theft of a Firearm and Carrying a Handgun without a License.