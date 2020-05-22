Two arrested after crash involving Terre Haute Code Enforcement truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after police say he hit a Terre Haute city truck while under the influence.

Officers arrested Joshua Thompson. His charges include operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon at 13th and Voorhees on Terre Haute's southside.

Police say Thompson rear-ended a Code Enforcement truck, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the city truck went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the car Thompson was driving, Anthony Mitchell, was also arrested. He is facing charges of possession and dealing marijuana.