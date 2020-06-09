Two air events set for this summer in Terre Haute have been canceled

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two air events scheduled for this summer in Terre Haute have been canceled.

A few weeks ago, we told you airport leaders were planning to bring the 'TBM Reunion and Salute to Veterans Airshow' to Vigo County. Now, TBM says they will have to cancel the event altogether. They are citing a major loss in sponsorship.

We've also learned the '2020 CAF Power History Tour' has been canceled. The public information officer says this is due to COVID-19 concerns. They've canceled events across the nation for the season.

Both events were scheduled to happen July 22 through the 26.