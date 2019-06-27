Two adults, two children killed in Daviess County crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were killed in a Daviess County crash.
It happened Thursday night at the intersection of Highway 57 and 358.
That is just southwest of Elnora, close to the White River.
Sheriff Allen told News 10 the driver of one vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a westbound car.
Four people, two adults, and two children...all in one car were killed.
The sheriff said he believes several of those people may have been from the Wabash Valley, however, the family has not been notified.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.
