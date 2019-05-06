Two West Vigo High School students raise awareness after hearing a tragic story from their swim coach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Each year, approximately 37 children in the United States die from being left in a hot car. Two West Vigo High School students are spreading awareness about the dangers that come with warmer temperatures. They started a campaign called 'Beat The Heat.'

Union Health Foundation says a car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. And, cracking a window doesn't help.

It was a heartbreaking story from their swim coach that inspired two high school students to take action. Six years ago, Ian Loomis responded to what would be one of his most impactful calls.

"The tragedy that it was," Loomis said. "how much it tore up the parents and how much it tore up the family." A 3-year-old boy was left in a hot car for too long. He later died. "When it affects a child, it's especially gut-wrenching," he added.

Loomis is an officer and also a swim coach at West Vigo High School. He decided to share the tragic story with the swim team after what had been on the most mentally and physically draining practices.

"It's something that I personally felt was a failure on that day, and I had to overcome some issues," Loomis said. He said he hoped the story would teach the students that failure only makes you stronger. But, little did he know the words of advice would reach far more than the walls of the Natatorium.

The message stuck for Sadie Herring and Hailey Kane who are both Freshmen at West Vigo High School.

"We saw how much it impacted him," Herring said.

After lots of research, the girls started a program they labeled 'Beat The Heat.' It encourages parents and others to check the backseat. They paired with Union Hospital to help fund the campaign.

"Words can't even describe how proud of them I am," Loomis said. "They're doing it just to raise awareness for something. I think it's very special. I'm very proud to be their coach."

Ways to prevent this from happening to you

The Union Health Trauma Services Community Outreach Progam provided these tips:

- Every time you get in your car to travel, take your left show off and place it in the backseat. This forces you to check your backseat before exiting the car.

- Do NOT leave a child in the car EVER. Even if it is just for a few moments.

- Make it a habit of checking your entire car after parking.

- Put the diaper bag in the passenger seat as a reminder.

- Every time a child is not in the car leave a stuffed animal in their seat. When the child is with you, place the stuffed animal in the passenger seat.

- BE AWARE and in the moment when traveling with a child.

Union Health Foundation helped fund 5,000 car window clings. The purpose is to remind drivers a child is in the backseat. The sticker says 'Beat The Heat...Check The Backseat.' It also says 'Baby on Board.'

A flyer instructs people to put their cling anywhere. "It's up to you where you think your cling will be most effective!"

They will distribute the stickers outside the West Vigo IGA on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terre Haute and Sugar fire departments, West Terre Haute police, ISU police departments, and the Vigo County Sheriff's office will also be passing out clings.

You also request a cling, here.