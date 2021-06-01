Two Wabash Valley universities to discuss tuition rate increase

TERRE HAUTE, VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local universities are looking at tuition rate increases.

Indiana State University has an increase proposal for the next two academic years.

The fall would bring a $66 increase per semester for full-time, in-state undergraduate students if approved. The following school year would see a $67 increase per semester.

ISU says the increase will be used to maintain academic quality.

A virtual meeting is set for Wednesday, June 9 at 1 pm to discuss the increase.

Click here to join the meeting via Zoom.

The passcode is 616550

Vincennes University

Meetings have also been set to discuss a tuition increase at Vincennes University.

News 10 has reached out to Vincennes University to learn more about the amount of the potential rate increase. So far, we have not received a response.

A public meeting will take place on June 10 at 9 am in several different locations. They include:

Learning Resource Center – Innovation Room #112

Vincennes University - Vincennes Campus

130 E. College Avenue - Vincennes, Indiana

Aviation Technology Center – Room #1015

2175 S. Hoffman Road

Indianapolis, Indiana

Vincennes University Jasper

CTIM Building – (Center for Technology, Innovation & Manufacturing) – Room #218

850 College Avenue

Jasper, Indiana