Two Wabash Valley universities to discuss tuition rate increase

TERRE HAUTE, VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local universities are looking at tuition rate increases.
Indiana State University has an increase proposal for the next two academic years.
The fall would bring a $66 increase per semester for full-time, in-state undergraduate students if approved. The following school year would see a $67 increase per semester.
ISU says the increase will be used to maintain academic quality.
A virtual meeting is set for Wednesday, June 9 at 1 pm to discuss the increase.
Click here to join the meeting via Zoom.
The passcode is 616550
Vincennes University
Meetings have also been set to discuss a tuition increase at Vincennes University.
News 10 has reached out to Vincennes University to learn more about the amount of the potential rate increase. So far, we have not received a response.
A public meeting will take place on June 10 at 9 am in several different locations. They include:
Learning Resource Center – Innovation Room #112
Vincennes University - Vincennes Campus
130 E. College Avenue - Vincennes, Indiana
Aviation Technology Center – Room #1015
2175 S. Hoffman Road
Indianapolis, Indiana
Vincennes University Jasper
CTIM Building – (Center for Technology, Innovation & Manufacturing) – Room #218
850 College Avenue
Jasper, Indiana