Two Wabash Valley towns receive DNR grants

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The towns of Merom and Montezuma will receive new trails.
It's all thanks to the Wabash River Heritage Corridor Fund.
Both are receiving $150,000.
The project includes building an asphalt trail, campsites, and additional parking.
DNR administrators grant the funds.
The next round of grants will be in two to three years.
