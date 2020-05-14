Two Wabash Valley schools receive money from the National Dollar General Literacy Foundation

VIGO/SULLIVAN COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Dollar General Literacy Foundation donated money toward education and some of that money ended up right here in the Wabash Valley.
Sullivan Elementary School in Sullivan County received a little more than $2,000.
Vigo County received around $8,000. That money will be used for adult education.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is dedicated to improving and encouraging literacy around the country.
