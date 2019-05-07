Clear

Two Wabash Valley schools receive STEM certification

Loogootee High School and Forest Park Elementary School are now STEM certified.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Loogootee High School and Forest Park Elementary School are now STEM certified.

This is through the Indiana Department of Education.

We stopped by Forest Park in Brazil on Tuesday.

STEM pride was on display in the hallways.

The school put a plan in place to help all students succeed in the STEM fields.

Teachers added emphasis on STEM in the already existing curriculum.

That's in addition to new options, like robotic kits and laptops in the classroom.

The principal wants these studies to spill into the students' future.

"It's real-world skills that a lot of us, we didn't get that training in middle school or high school. So to see kids in elementary schools succeeding and just being fluent in technology...it's great to watch," Forest Park Principal Dustin Jorgensen said.

There was an application process and site-visit to make sure the school was following through on its goals.

Indiana now has 78 STEM certified schools.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New art on the campus of ISU

Image

CASY workshop

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Celebrating nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

Image

Humane Society receives grant

Image

STEM Certified Schools in the Wabash Valley

Image

Understanding 911 in Richland County

Image

New communications supervisor at VCSC

Image

Terre Haute stabbing investigation underway

Image

Police release names of two killed in Vigo County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017