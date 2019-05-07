Two Wabash Valley schools receive STEM certification

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Loogootee High School and Forest Park Elementary School are now STEM certified.

This is through the Indiana Department of Education.

We stopped by Forest Park in Brazil on Tuesday.

STEM pride was on display in the hallways.

The school put a plan in place to help all students succeed in the STEM fields.

Teachers added emphasis on STEM in the already existing curriculum.

That's in addition to new options, like robotic kits and laptops in the classroom.

The principal wants these studies to spill into the students' future.

"It's real-world skills that a lot of us, we didn't get that training in middle school or high school. So to see kids in elementary schools succeeding and just being fluent in technology...it's great to watch," Forest Park Principal Dustin Jorgensen said.

There was an application process and site-visit to make sure the school was following through on its goals.

Indiana now has 78 STEM certified schools.