Two Wabash Valley residents celebrate triple-digit birthdays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is celebrating triple digits...plus 10.
The folks at Westminster Village celebrated 110 years for a resident of theirs named Louise.
She was born and raised in Terre Haute.
She went to work right after graduating high school.
She worked in the same place for 48-years before retirement.
Also celebrating a birthday is Rosella Parks.
Rosella turned 100 on Thursday.
She's from Centerpoint and served as the town's postmaster.
She has three children, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
