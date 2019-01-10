Two Wabash Valley residents celebrate triple-digit birthdays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is celebrating triple digits...plus 10.

The folks at Westminster Village celebrated 110 years for a resident of theirs named Louise.

She was born and raised in Terre Haute.

She went to work right after graduating high school.

She worked in the same place for 48-years before retirement.

Also celebrating a birthday is Rosella Parks.

Rosella turned 100 on Thursday.

She's from Centerpoint and served as the town's postmaster.

She has three children, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.