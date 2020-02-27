Two Wabash Valley groups received $5,000 grants from Duke Energy

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Grants could help bring jobs and new investments to the community.

Duke Energy gave money to 24 different economic development groups across the state.

Two Wabash Valley organizations were awarded $5,000 each.

Terre Haute Regional Airport was honored. The money will go toward the strategic plan for the east side of Terre Haute.

A grant was also awarded to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park on State Road 63. The money there will be used to help market the park to draw industry to the area.

In all, Duke Energy awarded more than $114,000.