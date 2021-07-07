Two Wabash Valley counties downgraded on ISDH COVID-19 map

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley counties in Indiana are in the 'yellow' for their COVID-19 infection rates.

The state released its updated map on Wednesday.

This week, Clay and Daviess County were downgraded from blue status to yellow.

The rest of our Indiana counties remain in the blue.

See the full interactive map here.

What does that mean?

The Indiana State Department of Health gives each county a color-coded grade based on several different factors. The colors are blue, yellow, orange, and red.

Blue is the best, meaning the county has the lowest infection rate on the state's scale. See the photo on the left for a look at the scale.