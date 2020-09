WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana airports are set to receive federal grant money.

The US Secretary of Transportation made the announcement on Tuesday. A total of $41.6 million will go to Indiana airports.

In the Wabash Valley, the Sullivan County Airport will receive $270,601 to seal runway surfaces. Terre Haute Regional Airport is set to get $50,000 for an airport wildlife assessment program.