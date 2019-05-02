Two Vincennes men arrested on various drug charges after police say they found eight pounds of marijuana

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are behind bars in Knox County on drug charges.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcus Ramirez and Joshua Hill, both of Vincennes.

Police say they found about eight pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, and money at a home on North 3rd Street in Vincennes.

Both men were charged with dealing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, and maintaining a common nuisance.

They are currently in the Knox County Jail.