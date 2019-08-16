Two Vigo County schools welcome hundreds for move-in day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After a busy move-in day, hundreds of college students are settling into their new homes.

That's at Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Starting a new chapter, like school, can bring a lot of nerves...but after stepping on campus some say they are excited about what's ahead.

"I was kind of nervous and kind of sad leaving home, but as I got here and pulled into the drive and saw all the faculty line and they were just going crazy, it was so welcoming. It just made you feel right at home. It was nice," Mikayla Hudgens, a freshman at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods said.

Activities are planned throughout the weekend at both colleges to help students feel welcome.