VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Honey Creek Middle School are both on a remote learning watch list.

That's because staff absences are nearing critical levels.

A watchlist means each school will be closely monitored on active cases and quarantine numbers.

The two schools are not meeting virtually yet, but the watchlist helps prepare if it does happen.