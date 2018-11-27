Two Vigo County offices closed for bed bugs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A county commissioner says two offices in the county annex have been sealed off so a pest company can deal with "an issue."
We've learned that issue is a small case of bed bugs. News 10 got a call this morning that some annex offices could be closed so we sent a crew to get some answers, and here's what we found out.
We spoke with Commissioner Jon Marvel and the issue was discovered in two offices late yesterday afternoon.
Marvel said the county called in a pest company to eradicate the bugs. The pest company told Marvel this was a "low level issue.". "They were sealed last night to be dealt with this morning and that's what's taking place right now." said Marvel. He says the problem is now taken care of and as soon as the pest company releases those two offices, they'll reopen to the public.
The majority of the annex is currently open.
