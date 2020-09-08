Two Vigo County colleges create 9/11 flag memorial ahead of anniversary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two college campuses are commemorating the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Groups at Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College are organizing an annual flag memorial.

It honors the victims, survivors, and first responders of September 11, 2001.

On Tuesday, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin scholars, faculty, and staff place more than 2,000 American flags. Each flag represents a victim from that day.

The flags will be on display through September 14 on both campuses.