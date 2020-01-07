Two Vigo County Commissioners say they will not run for re-election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This time next year - Vigo County will have two new county commissioners.
Brad Anderson and Judy Anderson announced during Tuesday morning's meeting they will not be running for re-election.
Judy Anderson is in her 20th year as county commissioner. She also served one term on the county council.
Brad Anderson served five terms on the council before his election as a county commissioner in 2012.
Thus will leave Brendan Kearns as the lone returning county commissioner in 2021. His seat isn't up for election until 2022.
