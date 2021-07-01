Two Terre Haute residents will help four organizations following their passing - here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The legacy of two Terre Haute Residents will live on through charitable donations.

It's all thanks to an endowment fund at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

June K. Swago passed away in 2019. However, before she and her husband J. Morton Swango passed, she created the J. Morton & June K. Swango Fund.

The fund allows them to give to an agency or organization. Four organizations will benefit.

One of those organizations was the Vigo County Parks and Rec. Department.

They say the extra help could not come at a better time.

Other organizations that will benefit from the endowment are Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department, TREES Inc., and the Vigo County Historical Society.