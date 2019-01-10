Two Terre Haute residents face federal drug charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people from Terre Haute are facing federal drug charges after a month-long investigation.

Police arrested Nicole Westenhaver and Jason Rector.

Westenhaver faces charges of dealing in meth.

Court records say she was on probation because of a previous arrest.

The Vigo County Drug Task Force said they found eth and evidence of drug deals in her home.

Detectives said they found text messages between Rector and Westenhaver.

Court records show that Rector traveled to Arizona to get meth.

Police arrested Rector during a traffic stop in Clark County, Illinois.

He faces charges of conspiracy to deal in meth.