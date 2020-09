TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A ribbon-cutting was held on Monday to celebrate the reopening of Arby's in northern Terre Haute.

The restaurant fulled remodeled their Lafayette Avenue location.

Arby's also presented two checks to local organizations. It was thanks to the Arby's Foundation.

They gave Big Brother's Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley $2,500 and Catholic Charities Food Bank $14,300.