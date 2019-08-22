Two Terre Haute organizations partner to put on special concerts for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Music can bring people together and make you a well-rounded person.

That's why two local organizations are teaming up.

The YMCA in Vigo County announced a partnership with Blues on the Crossroads.

Together, the two groups will put on special concerts for kids at the YMCA in Terre Haute.

Organizers say it's a way to get the entire family involved in local activites.

The event takes place on Friday, September 13.

It will be for kids ages 18 months up to 12-years-old.

Their second event, for older kids, will take place on September 14.