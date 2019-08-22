TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Music can bring people together and make you a well-rounded person.
That's why two local organizations are teaming up.
The YMCA in Vigo County announced a partnership with Blues on the Crossroads.
Together, the two groups will put on special concerts for kids at the YMCA in Terre Haute.
Organizers say it's a way to get the entire family involved in local activites.
The event takes place on Friday, September 13.
It will be for kids ages 18 months up to 12-years-old.
Their second event, for older kids, will take place on September 14.
Related Content
- Two Terre Haute organizations partner to put on special concerts for kids
- Amazon partners with Terre Haute Post Office
- Terre Haute Chamber partners with surrounding communities in new partnership
- National group partners with city to improve downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Police partner with Facebook to provide local alerts
- Terre Haute receives special Cultural District Designation
- Terre Haute based bank received special recognition
- Special Olympics wrap in Terre Haute, organizers call it another successful year
- Community Spotlight: The Helping Hands organization in West Terre Haute
- March for Terre Haute becomes part of a national organization
Scroll for more content...