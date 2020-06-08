Two Terre Haute men in connection to overnight rape and shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A night of crime lands two Terre Haute men behind bars on several serious charges.

Terre Haute police arrested 33-year-old Brian Donna and 35-year-old Gunner Olson after a man was shot at a home on 6th Avenue.

A woman at the scene told detectives before the shooting, she was raped and held at gunpoint.

She told police Donna and Olson pointed guns at her. She also said Donna raped her.

This happened at a home on South 18th Street.

After that, the pair are accused of forcing her into a car and taking her to a home on 6th Avenue. That is where another man was shot several times.

He survived with non-life-threatening injuries.