Two Terre Haute South seniors organize color run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A couple of Terre Haute South High School seniors are organizing a color run.

The run will be focused on promoting awareness and raising money for suicide awareness.

The run is sponsored by the Hamilton Center. All of the money raised will go to benefiting the center's suicide prevention services.

There are two options for the event. One is a 5K option and the other is a one-mile option.

The run will be Saturday, November 7 at Fairbanks Park.

