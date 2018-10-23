Clear

Two Terre Haute City Council members question county zoning process for potential jail location

At least two Terre Haute City Council members want more information regarding the county's plans to locate a new jail within the city.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 3:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least two Terre Haute City Council members want more information regarding the county's plans to locate a new jail within the city.

News 10 spoke with Todd Nation and Martha Crossen who coauthored a resolution.

It will go before the entire council next week.

The county commissioners announced plans last month to put a new county jail on the former International Paper property.

That is on Prairieton Road on the city's southside.

County commissioners plan to ask the City Board of Zoning for a variance on the property.

Last year, commissioners filed for a rezoning of the property...but that request was withdrawn.

Nation and Crossen want to know what led to the county's change of position.

Both city council members feel this could set a bad precedence on how others utilize property within the city.

"We're trying to ask the county to do the same things that all citizens do when they want to use a piece of property differently within the city. To go through the usual rezoning channels, and to actually have it formally rezoned by the city council," Nation said.

"They say publicly they're going to use it for this purpose...but they're not talking about how they hope to achieve that without violating city zoning requirements. So, we need some information about that, and we want them to know that we want that information," Crossen told us.

