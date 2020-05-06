Two South Vermillion groups team up for free hot dog lunch for students

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two South Vermillion High School organizations teamed up.
The South Vermilion football team and the Touchdown Club offered a free lunch to students.
Coaches cooked up hot dogs for people to enjoy on Wednesday afternoon.
School leaders say all of this is an effort to show the community how much they appreciate them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
