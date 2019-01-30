Two Parke County towns asked to conserve water

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Parke County towns are dealing with issues in water pressure...and it's not related to the weather.
Crews found a leak in the water system in Marshall, Indiana.
The Marshall Fire Department shared the photo you see.
People who live in the Bloomingdale and Marshall areas should conserve water until otherwise noted.
There's no word on when the leak will be fixed.
