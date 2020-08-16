Clear

Local churches host Back-to-School Sunday services

Finally, students in Vigo County can look forward to a sliver of normalcy. Two local churches in Vigo County made sure to do their part and hosted Back-to-School Sunday services on Sunday morning.

Aug 16, 2020
Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Finally, students in Vigo County can look forward to a sliver of normalcy. Two local churches in Vigo County made sure to do their part and hosted Back-to-School Sunday Services on Sunday morning. They wanted to give their best wishes to the students for this upcoming school year.

"Pray for our students, pray for our teachers, pray for our staff, and pray for a smooth transition. It's been a long time coming," School Board president Hank Irwin quipped on Sunday morning.

Praying for a safe school year. That was the focus of both Emmanuel Church in West Terre Haute and Northside Community Church on Sunday morning. Superintendent of Vigo County Schools Dr. Rob Haworth and Irwin were both asked to share some words on the upcoming school year at each church respectively. 

"This is an exciting time for our children as they look to return to school," Haworth said, "This year, though, we have not just the excitement of a new school year, we have the fear that surrounds the school year with COVID-19."

With that in mind, any students or staff in attendance on Sunday was asked to come to the front of the church. The congregation prayed for them and a safe school year. Dr. Haworth agrees and says there is still a lot to look forward to amid all the uncertainty.

"COVID-19 is always on our mind, but we want to get back to the business of educating our children and the experiences that school brings beyond just the academic year," Haworth concluded.

Vigo County School Corporation begins on Tuesday, August 18th.

