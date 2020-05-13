Two Greene County organizations team up for mental health support

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Two organizations are teaming up in downtown Bloomfield.

Romans Warrior Foundation and Erin’s Purpose recently announced they are joining forces for mental health support.

Erin’s Purpose is a faith-based organization that works to empower youth. The organization is in honor of 13-year-old Erin Neighbors who lost her life by suicide. Romans Warrior Foundation provides support for veterans, first responders, and their families.

“They think the only way out is to take their life. We’re trying to end that, and we’re doing it every day. It’s a constant fight against an invisible enemy,” said Brian Romans, Founder of Romans Warrior Foundation.

Both organizations are combining their efforts to expand their reach.

“He was trying to work out a way to work with youth, and I’m trying to find a way to work with adults and veterans, and then it just happens," said Terri Neighbors, Founder of Erin’s Purpose.

Both organizations will work from a shared building across from the Greene County Courthouse.

“I see between the two partnerships us building up families from the ground up. Doing our work separately, but also combining our work,” Neighbors explained.

Romans Warrior Foundation will utilize the first floor of the building with Erin’s Purpose on the second floor.

“While adults are down here getting the resource value that they need, their children can be upstairs with Erin’s Purpose just truly relaxing, learning about Christ, if they so choose. There’s no stress, no pressure on that,” Romans stated.

While the building is in need of renovations, both organizers remain optimistic about the future of the space.

Organizers are asking for the community’s support as they strive towards this shared mission.

“If you can’t donate financially, there will be workdays where we will be cleaning out and doing work,” said Neighbors.

You can connect with both of these organizations on Facebook.