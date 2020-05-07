Two Goodwill stores in Terre Haute will reopen on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries is starting to reopen some of its retailers.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb allowed retail stores to reopen at 50-percent capacity earlier this week.

Two of the three Terre Haute stores will reopen starting this Monday. This includes the Goodwill headquarters on South 3rd Street and the Wabash Avenue store. Store hours for both locations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.The rest of the stores will follow in the coming days. All 10 Goodwill locations throughout the Wabash Valley have been shut down since March 20.

President and CEO of Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries Bill Tennis says safety remains a top priority.

“For us to shut down for a number of weeks and to discontinue our service temporarily, that’s a big deal. We’re ready to ramp back up with your help and support, and we want to do it safely,” Tennis described.

Sneeze guards have been installed at registers and staff will be wearing masks.

"There's also a requirement that our customers wear face coverings,” explained Tennis. “So if you don't have a face covering or choose not to do it, we're not going to allow you in our store, for our safety, and for our other customers' safety.”

Tennis says they are expecting a higher volume of donations as stores begin to reopen.

"We're anticipating that once the public knows that our retailing is opening back up that there will be a surge of donations, because we have a tremendous amount of email and telephone calls with people that were stuck at home, and they were doing their spring cleaning, and they want to get rid of the stuff."

You're encouraged to hold off a little while longer before dropping off donations. Tennis says they're currently not operating at full capacity.

"Well, we've asked them not to drop-off until we get back and open. Obviously, people have dropped stuff off after hours, but we're not encouraging people to bring us things until we open each facility."

Tennis says it's best to donate items during store hours to avoid items getting stolen from donation bins.

"We want items that you would give to a friend or a neighbor that we can turn into ultimately a goodwill store sale, and ultimately that money goes to our work program creating opportunities for people right here in the Wabash Valley."

Tennis says the community can find updates on the Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries Facebook page and website.