Two Clinton police officers take part in elementary school kickball game

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men in blue made a difference in Clinton on Wednesday.

It was Central Elementary School's Annual Field Day.

Clinton police officers Brandon Mahady and Zach Firestone joined in on the fun.

They played a round of kickball with the students and staff.

Officer Mahady kicked the ball for a couple of rounds...but Officer Firestone really got into the spirit by sliding into a base.