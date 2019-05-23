Clear

Two Clinton police officers take part in elementary school kickball game

It was Central Elementary School's Annual Field Day.

May. 23, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men in blue made a difference in Clinton on Wednesday.

It was Central Elementary School's Annual Field Day.

Clinton police officers Brandon Mahady and Zach Firestone joined in on the fun.

They played a round of kickball with the students and staff.

Officer Mahady kicked the ball for a couple of rounds...but Officer Firestone really got into the spirit by sliding into a base.

