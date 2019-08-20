CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Clark County, Illinois communities are hoping to once again hold the title for world's largest.
Casey and Marshall unveiled their attempts at the world's largest gavel, golf club, and swizzle spoon on Tuesday.
It is part of a county-wide tourism push.
They measured the items during a public ceremony.
Last year, Marshall attempted the gavel. They say this year, they are hoping to beat the record.
Casey is aiming to set the record for the world's largest swizzle spoon and golf club.
Related Content
- Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items
- Happiness Bag goes for Guinness World Record attempt
- The world's largest plane just flew for the first time
- Parts of Clark County under boil order
- Clark County will have a new sheriff
- Clark County Fair underway in Illinois
- Clark county family welcomes home quadruplets
- Clark County set to celebrate 200th birthday
- Driver killed in Clark County accident
- Former Clark County AAU director requests jury trial
Scroll for more content...