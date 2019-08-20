Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Clark County, Illinois communities are hoping to once again hold the title for world's largest.

Casey and Marshall unveiled their attempts at the world's largest gavel, golf club, and swizzle spoon on Tuesday.

It is part of a county-wide tourism push.

They measured the items during a public ceremony.

Last year, Marshall attempted the gavel. They say this year, they are hoping to beat the record.

Casey is aiming to set the record for the world's largest swizzle spoon and golf club.