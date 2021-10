VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Vigo County this week.

The Vigo County Health Department is hosting two mobile vaccine clinics.

On Thursday, you can stop by the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute from 9 am to noon.

A mobile vaccine clinic will be at McDonald's on 3rd, and Poplar Streets from 11 am to 2 pm on Friday.