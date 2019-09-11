Two Brazil residents charged after reportedly making threats to Clay County DCS

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Brazil residents are facing charges after police said they threatened several people at the Clay County Department of Child Services.

According to Indiana State Police, 32-year-old Jacinda Batchelor and 25-year-old John Pastrick made the threats when they arrived for a schedule chemical test.

Police say the pair was argumentive and confrontational with staff members, making verbal threats to hurt the staff, and using violent gestures.

Both Batchelor and Pastrick are facing charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation.

They are in the Clay County Jail.