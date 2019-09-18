Two Amish men escape police after being pulled over for drinking and driving their horse and buggy

CNN) -- Picture this.

Two Amish men drinking spiked iced tea in a horse and buggy, a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra sitting atop their horse and buggy and a giant stereo system inside.

It's not something you'd expect to see every day. But authorities with the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department in Ohio say that's exactly what they saw during a routine patrol in the county's Amish community.

Deputy Joe Dragovich was on patrol that early morning on September 15. When he attempted to stop and question the two men about drinking and driving, they leapt out of the buggy and made their great escape -- disappearing into the woods on the side of the road, according to the report obtained by CNN affiliate WJW.

Meanwhile, the horse pulling the buggy also took off running, but Dragovich managed to catch up to it. The men, though, were gone.

Dragovich said he turned the horse over to a local farmer until the two men come forward. He told WJW that the two men could be charged with failure to comply with the deputy's commands.

He also said drinking and driving laws still apply to the buggy, even if its not licensed.

"Maybe there's just that fear of the consequences and that would be a reality check for them, that there are consequences," he said.

Still, he's encouraging the two men to come forward and retrieve their horse and buggy.

