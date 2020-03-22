6th person dies from COVID-19 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health has announced that two more Hoosiers have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

This brings the number of deaths to six related to the novel coronavirus in Indiana.

The patients were adult residents of Scott and Marion counties.

Both were over the age of 50, and had underlying medical conditions.

No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.

As of Sunday, 201 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All but one are adults.