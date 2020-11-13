'Twisted Fry' says 'goodbye'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The food truck so many grew to love in Terre Haute, Twisted Fry, has closed its doors and closed them for good. Owners broke the news to customers on social media earlier this week.

Devyn Mikell and DeSean Prentice started the business in 2016. At one point, they were unique, being the only food truck you could find in multiple areas.

A new experience for students and the city the two moved out of town making it harder to run the business.

And when COVID-19 infected the world, they had to make a decision many other businesses faced.

It's a sad time, but Mikell said he'll always hold onto the memories they've created.

"With COVID hitting it was like alright, we should just do it now and give people the opportunity to start a different life because a lot of people are in transition like us," said Mikell.

But don't keep your head hanging low, they want to sell the business and keep the tradition going!

"It's a steal for someone. It just serves this really good need that's in Terre Haute which is that late-night or having unique food," said Mikell.

If you're interested and want to know more, you can email him at Devyn.mikell@gmail.com. Make sure you put "Twisted Fry" in the subject line.