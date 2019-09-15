Clear

Twins celebrate 96 years of life!

Ruth Simms and Roscoe Cunningham turned 96 years-old on Sunday. News 10 dropped by their party to see how the two twins lived a long and fulfilling life.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)-- It's a celebration of a lifetime!

Roscoe Cunnigham and Ruth Simms from Lawrenceville, Ill. turned 96 on Sunday. 

News 10 stopped by their birthday party. 

Their hometown of Lawrenceville helped the two celebrate their special day.

They told us it's one of the largest parties they've had

"It's been a good life a happy life," said Simms. 

"I've had friends around me from the time I was a child. Friends support you and make your life, meaningful," said Cunningham. 

Along with great friends, laughter and love, the twins accomplished a lot in their days.

They both served prominent roles in War World II.

Roscoe, a lieutenant, and Ruth supplied aid to her brother from the homefront.

"They have made everyday count," said Lorie Cunningham, Roscoe's daughter.

She said you never know how much time you have with your loved ones.

Lorie believes her father and aunt have an outlook on life everyone should.

"Every day is a joyous day a gift from god. It's quite remarkable this generation and their ability viability and the joy that they bring to life," said Cunningham. 

The twins told us this was a birthday to remember.

"Every birthday is a new celebration and one is just as good as another. Mark your calender for next year and we'll do our best to be present," said Cunningham. 

Roscoe and Ruth to have 96 more birthdays.

