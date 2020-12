TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Juniors in high school can experience college while getting high school and college credit.

It's all thanks to the Twin Rivers program with Ivy Tech in Terre Haute.

The program allows students to spend half a day on campus. While there, they will take tuition-free classes. Students who take part are only responsible for books and technology fees.

Applications will open on Friday. Learn more here.