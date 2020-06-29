Twiggy's Pub sets full reopening date for July 5th

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twiggy's Pub is counting down the days to fully reopen.

The date is set for Sunday, July 5th.

For now, pickup and delivery are still available.

Since shutting down in March, due to COVID-19, Co-Owner Greg Thome says they made improvements to the building. Other than that, he says majority of Twiggy's remains the same,

However, customers will notice a few changes.

The salad bar will stay closed, and staff will also wear masks.

Despite the changes, Thome says it's worth it to see everyone again.

"We've been going on 50 percent, just with our delivery and pickup," he said, "So it'll be nice getting all of our employees back, and getting all of our customers back."

Twiggy's hours start Sunday, from noon to 10. For more hours, visit their Facebook page.