Local store turns waste into a resource

Baesler’s Market in Terre Haute is doing its part to reduce food waste from entering the landfill.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Food waste compromises roughly 22-percent of all landfill volume, which makes it the single largest category of Municipal Solid Waste in America, according to non-profit ReFED.

A report from Indiana Food Scrap Initiative cites that in 2018 nearly 450,000 tons of material was composted in Indiana.

Only about 7,000 tons of that material was from food waste.

The store partnered with Greener Scenes Aquaponics two years ago to start composting food scraps.

Mathew Pollom, project manager for Greener Scenes Aquaponics, collects food scraps from Baesler's Market in Terre Haute every day.

He uses a process called vermicomposting to turn these materials into a resource.

"Through vermicomposting, growing worms and soldier flies, we then turn the scraps into food for those animals and the byproduct is compost, but also a sustainable fish food,” Pollom said.

Kristine O'Hare, the marketing coordinator for Baesler's Market, says this initiative has been going on at the Terre Haute store for two years.

36,000-pounds of food is saved from entering the landfill each year.

"Most of our compost is produce items from our kitchen. Since we cut all of our fruits and vegetables in house, we have a lot of scraps. And also, produce that isn't perfect goes in the compost as well if it’s not donated,” O’Hare said.

The material stays local and supports the environment right here in the Wabash Valley.

"The finished compost will be sold locally at The Tulip Company, and everything from the fallen leaves to the actual soldier flies that I've harvested locally here,” Pollom described.

The process takes about 60 to 90 days from scraps to compost.

"Taking something from a waste source and turning it into a resource is what recycling is all about,” Pollom said.

A small step towards a greener community.

Baesler’s hopes to expand this initiative into the company’s other stores.

