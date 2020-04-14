Turning to technology to continue traditions, COVID-19 impact on Passover

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday marks the 7th night of Passover, a holiday celebrated by the Jewish religion.

In the Wabash Valley and all over the world it's being celebrated in a different way because of COVID-19.

Many families are continuing traditions through technology by hosting seders online.

This is a new way for families and friends to connect from miles apart.

News 10 caught up with Betsy Frank, the president of the United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute.

We wanted to learn more about how the pandemic has impacted the celebration.

Frank tells us that it was a positive experience despite the change in traditional seder methods.

"I was very pleased with the turnout because it was a connection with people that wouldn't have been able to join us and it was a way for families to include their families from across the country," said Frank.

Passover is considered one of the most symbolic because it highlights the Israelites journey and liberation from slavery in Egypt.

Regardless of the platform, Frank tells us it's a holiday that needs to be honored and remembered.

"As I said before it's the one holiday Jews want to engage in because it's a part of us."

In light of the Coronavirus, Frank and others are hopeful that seders will be held in person next year.